Springfield man shot Monday afternoon, police investigating

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Monday afternoon.

Springfield police say the shooting happened in the 900 block of South 24th Street at about 3:59 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the incident, a 19-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when he was shot in the leg.

Detectives say the victim was taken to a local hospital by a personally owned vehicle, and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When interviewed by Springfield police officers, detectives say the victim was uncooperative and did not provide any information regarding a suspect.

Police say witnesses described the possible suspect vehicle to be a blue SUV. If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.