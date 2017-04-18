Man misses sentencing hearing, wanted by deputies

TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man who did not appear in court for sentencing.

Deputies say Clifford Branaman, 42, failed to appear for sentencing after pleading guilty to a charge of driving with a revoked license in January 2017. As a result, an arrest warrant has been issued for Branaman.

Authorities say Branaman is described as a white male, standing 5'8" tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information on Branaman's whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.