Police offering class to combat counterfeiting

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham Police Department is teaming up with a Secret Service Agent to teach the community how to spot counterfeit money on April 19.

According to a release from Effingham police, an informational training session will be held at Effingham City Hall at 1:30 p.m. Business owners, bank representatives, and members of the general public are invited and encouraged to attend.

During the presentation, Secret Service Agent Chris Williams will show attendees how to spot counterfeit bills, and will explain trends in counterfeiting and how to report suspected counterfeit activity.

Effingham Police Chief Jeffrey Fuesting says, "Bringing training such as this to the Effingham community allows Effingham Police to partner with businesses and individuals to remain on top of current trends and better protect the community from potential losses. We hope to see a lot of businesses take advantage of this opportunity to educate themselves and their employees."