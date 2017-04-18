Mattoon firefighters battle fire on city's west side

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Fire Department says crews responded to a fire at a business on the city's west side early Tuesday morning.

Officials say they received a report of a fire at Xtreme Armor, near the intersection of 32nd Street and Marshall Avenue, at about 5:42 a.m. Upon arriving, crews say they saw heavy fire showing from the building, and immediately began suppression efforts.

Firefighters say most of the fire was contained in bays three and four of the building, with bays one and two, as well as the business' office, receiving smoke and water damage. Officials also say the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is ongoing.