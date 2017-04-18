FBI investigating 2016 Springfield shooting death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI Springfield Division is offering thousands of dollars for vital information in the December 2016 death of Alaysia Bennett.

FBI officials announced Tuesday afternoon they will award $5,000 to anyone who provides information that results in an arrest and conviction. Detectives say Alaysia Bennett was shot at about 12:10 a.m. on December 21, 2016 while sitting in a parked car in the 2400 block of West Washington Street.

Authorities say the suspect is described as having a slim build, was of average height, wore a black sweatshirt, and used a handgun in this crime.

If you have any information regarding the death of Alaysia Bennett, you are urged to call the FBI Springfield Field Office at (217) 522-9675.