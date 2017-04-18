Progress made in UIS contract talks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois - Springfield Chancellor Susan Koch says progress is being made in contract negotiations between university administration and staff.

In a release to university students and staff, Chancellor Koch says negotiators have reached tentative agreements on several issues, and productive talks have been had regarding personnel policy. Koch also says UIS United Faculty representatives have presented its economic proposal to administrators, and additional negotiation sessions are scheduled for April and May.

UIS United Faculty and university administration have engaged in contract discussions since October 2015. Representatives from both sides have met 29 times so far in attempts to agree on a contract.

On April 14, 2017, UIS United Faculty voted to authorize a strike vote. UIS faculty say they hope to put into place a fair contract, and to not have to resort to a strike.