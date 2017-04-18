Forsyth Looks To Boost Development

Forsyth – The Village of Forsyth is setting up a Tax Increment Finance District (TIF) to boost commercial, retail and residential development.

A TIF district is used as a way to bring in dollars for infrastructure improvements like roads, sewers and water without raising taxes.

TIF’s have been used throughout Illinois for decades in cities like Decatur. The first TIF in the U.S. dates back to the early 1950s.

Forsyth will use the TIF to develop along U.S. Route 51. It also hopes the TIF will lead to a new residential subdivision on a 190 acre tract of land which is owned by the village. The village says several developers are showing interest in the TIF.