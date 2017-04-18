Fire devastates Decatur home Tuesday afternoon

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department has responded to a house fire at a home in the area of North Van Dyke Street and West Leafland Avenue.

Witnesses say the fire began at about 4:15 p.m. A fire inspector tells WAND News that one person was taken from the scene to the hospital, and that animals were trapped inside at the home when the fire was reported. However, it is unclear if the individual is injured, or the extent of any injuries potentially sustained. Officials also tell WAND News that the fire was discovered by people inside the home.

The investigation into this fire is ongoing. Stay with WAND News for the latest.