Governor Rauner moves into new home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- It was moving day for Governor Rauner, as he moved from the Governor's Mansion to the Director of Agriculture's home on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

"We're excited. in order to fix up the mansion we had to move out for about a year. So this will be our first week where we actually live full time on the fairgrounds, it's going to be fun." said Governor Rauner.

It's a new location the Governor is looking forward to, especially during the Illinois State Fair.

"I love the rides, I love the ice cream. I like the events in the evening. I love living right here, especially because there is this great bass pond right over there at the Department of Natural Resources, I will be able to go fishing and my dog Stella can go swimming." he said.

The move comes after much needed renovations are being completed on the Governor's Mansion.

"A lot of the wood is rotted, the plaster is rotted. The entire elevator system is rusted out and has to be ripped out completely so it's a major project that's going to take over a year. That's the reason we have a temporary residence here so we don't have live in the middle of all that construction."

The renovations are expected to rack up a price tag of about $15 million once they are completed. It will be paid for through private donations. So far, Governor Rauner estimates around $14 million has been raised.

They hope to have the Governor's Mansion completed by next summer's bicentennial celebration.