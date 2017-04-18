Rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – A cold front will slide toward the area overnight and stall out just north of I-74 by daybreak. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out for areas north of a Bloomington to Gibson City to Hoopeston line into Wednesday afternoon. The front will retreat back north as a warm front taking the rain chances with it.

A cold front will approach Thursday morning bringing back a chance for a few scattered showers and storms during the late morning/early afternoon. The timing of the front will be key to precipitation chances. If the front comes through in the morning hours just a few isolated showers will be possible across a bulk of the area. In east central Illinois, where some daytime heating will occur, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible. This does not ’t appear to be a big rain event at this time. Most models are showing less than a .25” inch of rain. A few locations in east central and south central Illinois could see a little more.

?