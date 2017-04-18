Cash, cigarettes taken during Champaign armed robbery

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department says it's seeking the public's help in its investigation into the April 18 armed robbery of a gaming parlor.

Champaign police say the armed robbery happened at Dotty's Slots and Video Poker, located at 12 East Green Street, at about 12:57 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the robbery, detectives say a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, demanded money, and took an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes before leaving the scene.

Detectives say the suspect is described as a black male, in his late teens or early 20's, standing about 5'8" tall with a thin build. The suspect was last seen wearing light blue jean pants, black tennis shoes, a black shirt, and a black mask that covered the bottom portion of his face. Champaign police also say the suspect left the scene in a reported stolen vehicle, described as a small blue sedan with a license plate number of V265067.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.