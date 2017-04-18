Decatur house fire cause unknown, meth suspected

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Fire Chief Jeff Abbott along with all "on duty" firefighters responded to a massive house fire. Crews were battling the flames for hours until being able to finally get the flames contained.

Abbott said, "our main goal with the limited water we had was to keep it from spreading to the house that's about 5 feet next door, minor victory we've accomplished that."

The cause of the fire still unknown, Abbott says, "there is some indication that this is a meth house and the first crews that went into the basement where the fire originated had some odd flames and smoke that they were encountering."

More details to follow as the clean up reveals the evidence.