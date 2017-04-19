As blue-chipper Dosunmu works back into shape, Illini must as well

Junior point guard Ayo Dosunmu (left) earned a state championship ring this season with Morgan Park High in Chicago. Junior point guard Ayo Dosunmu (left) earned a state championship ring this season with Morgan Park High in Chicago.

Click the three videos in the player above for bonus coverage of the state of Illinois' highest-ranked basketball recruit, Morgan Park guard Ayo Dosunmu.


CHICAGO -- Five-star guard Ayo Dosunmu has the kind of tools you'd expect from a national Top 25 consensus player: size, skill, polish, upside and smarts. He has a state championship under his belt, he can hit from anywhere on the court, he has next-level frame and shows creative flair when distributing the ball. It's only a matter of time before the Morgan Park junior's already robust scholarship pile turns to a metaphorical and literal skyscraper.

But right now Dosunmu's got two more immediate things on his mind: 1) work back into shape after sitting for five weeks with an injured foot and 2) figure out how to beat the legendary Lance Irvin's no-blood-no-foul vice grip during workouts.

As Dosunmu readies himself for the start of EYBL play with his AAU team Mac Irvin Fire, Dosunmu reveals that Illinois has a similar need to repair and rehabilitate its relationship with the promising young guard. Dosunmu got very close with John Groce and Illinois' previous staff -- perhaps Illinois was even the team to beat in his recruitment -- but as Dosunmu says in the interview above, that relationship has yet to begin under new coach Brad Underwood.

VIDEO 1: Feature story on Dosunmu

VIDEO 2: Extended cut interview with Ayo Dosunmu
0:00 - 0:40
On working back from his foot injury

0:40 - 1:04
On his relationship with John Groce

1:04 - 1:23
On Brad Underwood, who has yet to reach out to Dosunmu/Morgan Park

1:23 - 1:42
On what Underwood and Illinois can do to build the kind of relationship he had with Groce

1:42 - 2:04
On Brad Underwood's offense

2:04 - 2:17
On his timetable for making a final list

2:17 - 2:41
On how much the ability to play right away will affect his decision

2:41 - 3:48
On his relationship with Chin Coleman, who is now an assistant coach for the Illini
- Why he's a special assistant to Dosunmu

3:48 - 4:07
On pronouncing his name (DOH-SOO-MOO)


VIDEO 3: Extended cut interviews with Nick Irvin, Quam Dosunmu

Nick Irvin, Morgan Park head coach
0:00 - 0:48
On what it'd take Illinois or another program to land a commitment from Dosunmu

0:48 - 1:17
On what makes Dosunmu special compared to the other program greats from Morgan Park (Charlie Moore, Marcus LoVett, Billy Garrett, Jr., Wayne Blackshear, to name a handful)

1:17 - 1:40
On Dosunmu working back from his foot injury

Quam Dosunmu, Father of Ayo Dosunmu
1:43 - 2:07
On what he looks for in a program as a parent

2:07 - 2:31
On what John Groce did to cultivate such a positive relationship with Dosunmu and family

2:31 -2:45
On the criteria for Ayo to commit to a program

2:45+
On Illinois not reaching out yet
- "Everybody is still in the mix"

