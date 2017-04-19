As blue-chipper Dosunmu works back into shape, Illini must as well

Click the three videos in the player above for bonus coverage of the state of Illinois' highest-ranked basketball recruit, Morgan Park guard Ayo Dosunmu.





CHICAGO -- Five-star guard Ayo Dosunmu has the kind of tools you'd expect from a national Top 25 consensus player: size, skill, polish, upside and smarts. He has a state championship under his belt, he can hit from anywhere on the court, he has next-level frame and shows creative flair when distributing the ball. It's only a matter of time before the Morgan Park junior's already robust scholarship pile turns to a metaphorical and literal skyscraper.



But right now Dosunmu's got two more immediate things on his mind: 1) work back into shape after sitting for five weeks with an injured foot and 2) figure out how to beat the legendary Lance Irvin's no-blood-no-foul vice grip during workouts.



As Dosunmu readies himself for the start of EYBL play with his AAU team Mac Irvin Fire, Dosunmu reveals that Illinois has a similar need to repair and rehabilitate its relationship with the promising young guard. Dosunmu got very close with John Groce and Illinois' previous staff -- perhaps Illinois was even the team to beat in his recruitment -- but as Dosunmu says in the interview above, that relationship has yet to begin under new coach Brad Underwood.



VIDEO 1: Feature story on Dosunmu



VIDEO 2 : Extended cut interview with Ayo Dosunmu

0:00 - 0:40

On working back from his foot injury



0:40 - 1:04

On his relationship with John Groce



1:04 - 1:23

On Brad Underwood, who has yet to reach out to Dosunmu/Morgan Park



1:23 - 1:42

On what Underwood and Illinois can do to build the kind of relationship he had with Groce



1:42 - 2:04

On Brad Underwood's offense



2:04 - 2:17

On his timetable for making a final list



2:17 - 2:41

On how much the ability to play right away will affect his decision



2:41 - 3:48

On his relationship with Chin Coleman, who is now an assistant coach for the Illini

- Why he's a special assistant to Dosunmu



3:48 - 4:07

On pronouncing his name (DOH-SOO-MOO)





VIDEO 3: Extended cut interviews with Nick Irvin, Quam Dosunmu

Nick Irvin, Morgan Park head coach

0:00 - 0:48

On what it'd take Illinois or another program to land a commitment from Dosunmu

0:48 - 1:17

On what makes Dosunmu special compared to the other program greats from Morgan Park (Charlie Moore, Marcus LoVett, Billy Garrett, Jr., Wayne Blackshear, to name a handful)

1:17 - 1:40

On Dosunmu working back from his foot injury

Quam Dosunmu, Father of Ayo Dosunmu

1:43 - 2:07

On what he looks for in a program as a parent

2:07 - 2:31

On what John Groce did to cultivate such a positive relationship with Dosunmu and family

2:31 -2:45

On the criteria for Ayo to commit to a program

2:45+

On Illinois not reaching out yet

- "Everybody is still in the mix"