As blue-chipper Dosunmu works back into shape, Illini must as well

As blue-chipper Dosunmu works back into shape, Illini must as wellPosted:
Illinois announces unclaimed money payout
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois leaders say millions in unclaimed dollars are now in the right hands.
Decatur insurance agent sentenced to 63 months in prison
PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who pleaded guilty to defrauding clients while working as an insurance agent has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
ADM announcing layoffs
A spokesman said the company isn't revealing details until workers have been notified.
Coroner releases name of body found in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The Logan County Coroner has released the name of a woman found dead in the garage of a vacant home in Lincoln on July 14.
Train vs. tractor crash in Moultrie County
MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a train vs. farm tractor crash in Moultrie County.
3 arrested in burglary at Mattoon Police Department
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Police Department says three people have been arrested and a fourth person is being sought after a burglary to a motor vehicle in the Department's impound lot.
Name released in deadly crash in Vermilion County
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man is dead following a crash on Wednesday morning in Vermilion County.
Suspect in U of I scholar kidnapping pleads not guilty
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man arrested in connection with the disappearance of University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang has pleaded not guilty to her kidnapping.
Suspect sought in Springfield bank robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department needs your help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a Thursday morning bank robbery.
Shelbyville women creates balloon art to see people smile
ISP warning of buckling pavement
Deputies respond to 2 crashes in Macon County
Children's Museum of Illinois receives $3 million donation
1 in custody after high-speed chase and crash
Police: Van catches fire, person in custody
