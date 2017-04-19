Poetry Out Loud: Springfield Teen Aiming for National Prize

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Mariah Brooks doesn't just recite poetry.

She feels it.

"Shes talented and smart, " said Sheila Walk, program administrator with the Springfield Area Arts Council. "I think that's at the core of it."

Brooks is a senior at Southeast High School, and is about to make a return trip to the nation's capital for a poetry competition.

It's through Poetry Out Loud, a program at getting teens to read, recite, and understand poetry, old and new. Brooks won the Illinois state competition, up against more than 7,000 ttoal participants, for the second year in a row.

Next week in Washington, D.C., she plans on reciting three poems - two of which helped her win the state title.

Sure, it sounds simple enough, but this isn't exactly reciting your favorite Romeo and Juliet soliloquy. There's no music, limited gestures, and no other sounds.

It can be nerve-wracking, but empowering said Brooks, who added - with a laugh - she only started the program because of a freshman year English requirement.

Her competitive fire was already there, and now she's finding poetry that hits her at her core.

"When I first see a poem I kind of like, I read it. Then I break it down to see if I can actually understand it," said Brooks.

"On Virtue" by Phillis Wheatley, tells Wheatley's story as a slave, whose masters taught her to read and write.

Wheatley published the poem in 1773.

"To me, it's very tough, but I feel like I can interpret it well, so the audience can understand it," said Brooks.

That is Brooks' third round poem, the last one she'd need to recite to win the national competition. Despite having aged 244 years, "On Virtue" may as well be from Brooks' own life.

At least it will have to appear that way, if she wants to earn the $20,000 top prize.

"If the audience doesn't feel that evidence of understanding, then they're going ot get lost, and the whole poem is going to get lost."

The competition is April 25-26 at George Washington University.