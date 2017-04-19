New tech helps trauma care

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In recent years, the tools radiologists use to examine medical patients have developed dramatically.

"When the first C-T scanners came out, they actually took 45 minutes to an hour to get twelve images," said Dave Overlot, executive director of radiology at Decatur Memorial Hospital. "Today, we can get thousands of images in one rotation of that scanner in literally .29 seconds."

That speed is critical when treating patients who have suffered trauma, explains Dr. David Baumberger, chief medical officer at DMH.

"(Having) precise images of the internal organs of the body to help identify significant injuries at a moment's notice ... there are needs ... to get information quickly and initiate that care very quickly," Baumberger said.

Those technologies helped DMH earn a Level II trauma rating in February. You can learn more about trauma distinctions here and find a list of Level I and Level II trauma centers in Illinois here.

Still, Baumberger said other factors are key in trauma care as well.

"Really, what's most important about trauma care is that you have highly-trained surgeons, highly-trained nursing staff, you have the whole cadre of medical staff, whether it's cardiothoracic surgeons, general surgeons, urologists, neurosurgeons, available at a moment's notice," Baumberger said.