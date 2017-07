GREENE COUNTY, IN (WAND) - An Indiana teen found a morel he will never forget this week.

13-year-old Kayden Garber found the giant mushroom near Linton, Indiana.

Indiana DNR officials shared the photographs. DNR officials say it is about 11 inches tall.

Last year, another mushroom was found in Missouri measuring in at 12 inches tall.



Have you found mushrooms in Central Illinois? If so, send them to news@wandtv.com