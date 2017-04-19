Man doused self with gasoline, fire at U of I building

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has released more information related to the death of a 21-year-old on the UIUC campus Wednesday morning.

Coroner Duane Northrup says the body discovered at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts has tentatively been identified as a male University of Illinois Student. However, Northup adds that the release of the student's identity is pending positive confirmation through dental records.

According to the investigation into this death, the University of Illinois Police Department and Champaign County Coroner's Office say the man poured gasoline over his body and ignited it, causing severe burns. Preliminary autopsy results revealed inhalation burns to the man's airway and lungs as a result of the fire. Toxicology results are pending.

The investigation into this person's death is ongoing.