Man charged in baby death pleads not guilty

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who police say is responsible for the death of a five-month-old child is pleading not guilty to murder charges.

Court records show Duan Lewis, 23, appeared for a preliminary hearing in court Wednesday morning. Lewis is facing three murder charges in connection with the death of five-month-old Daniya Lewis.

Decatur police say Lewis allegedly admitted during an interview with detectives that he threw Daniya onto a bed on March 23. Decatur police say Daniya would be pronounced dead at HSHS St. John's Hospital five days later, from injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

The investigation into the death of Daniya Lewis continues. Duan Lewis is due back in court on May 16, 2017 for a pre-trial hearing.