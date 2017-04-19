Man in Halloween mask robs Springfield Dollar General

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Dollar General on the city's southwest side Tuesday night.

Springfield police say the robbery happened in the 1600 block of Wabash Avenue at about 8:53 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, detectives say a man entered the store with a handgun displayed, walked behind the counter where the cashier was standing, and ordered the cashier to give him money.

Police say the suspect then received an undetermined amount of cash, and left the store on foot. No injuries were reported in connection with this robbery.

Springfield police say the suspect is described as a "light-skinned or bi-racial" male, standing about six feet tall, and was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, tan cargo pants, black shoes, and a Halloween mask. A still image from surveillance video has been included in this article.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.