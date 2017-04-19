Rep. Davis continues Route 66 tour through Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One U.S. Representative who's pushing to have Route 66 recognized as a national historic trail continued his tour of the road with two stops in central Illinois Wednesday morning.

U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) made stops at Jungle Jim's Cafe in Springfield and the Rail-Splitter Covered Wagon in Lincoln as part of his tour of Route 66 that aims to highlight the economic significance of the road. Representative Davis was also joined by U.S. Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL), State Representative Tim Butler, (R-Springfield), and other community leaders.

Representatives Davis and LaHood have sponsored two bills, H.R. 66 and H.R. 801, which would create a commission to commemorate Route 66's 100th anniversary, and to recognize Route 66 as a National Historic Trail.