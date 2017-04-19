Health officials encouraging infant vaccinations

WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Public Health Department is encouraging parents to make sure their children are vaccinated during National Infant Immunization Week, beginning April 22.

Health department officials say parents should talk to their child's healthcare provider to make sure they've received all necessary vaccinations. Officials add that the vaccines help protect communities by preventing and reducing the spread of disease.

Iroquois County Public Health Department Director of Nursing and Social Services Vonda Pruitt says, "Vaccinating children on time before their second birthday is the best way to protect them against 14 serious and potentially deadly diseases. The recommended vaccine schedule protects babies early in life before they are likely to be exposed to potentially serious diseases and when they are most vulnerable."

