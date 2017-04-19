Gunfire report prompts Danville school lockdown

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville School District 118 officials say one school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received reports of gunfire on the city's north side.

Danville police say officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Jackson Street at about 10:45 a.m. Upon arriving, officers say they spoke with a witness, who reported seeing a black male fire shots into the air before running south from the area.

As a result of the report, Danville School District 118 Administration decided to place Danville High School on a lockdown while police continued to investigate. Once officers, cleared the scene, the lockdown was lifted. The school district issued the following release regarding the lockdown:

"Today there was an incident that occurred in the community which prompted Danville School District 118 to place their schools on a lock-down and delay bus services. All D118 students were safe and no students were in the area of the situation. This was strictly a precautionary measure to ensure student safety. A short time later, we were informed that the areas affected by the situation in the community have been cleared and students were released home."

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.