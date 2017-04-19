Car used in Champaign robbery stolen from Naperville

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department says a car used by a suspect in an April 18 armed robbery was reported stolen during a carjacking earlier that day.

Champaign police say a man robbed the Dotty's Slots and Video Poker location at 12 East Green Street at about 12:57 p.m. Police also say the vehicle the suspect was said to be driving away in was reported stolen in a carjacking in Naperville at about 10 a.m.

Detectives say the stolen vehicle is described as a blue 2007 Toyota Corolla with a temporary spare tire mounted as the front passenger wheel. The vehicle originally had Illinois license plates reading V265067, but police say those plates may have been swapped out for different ones.

Champaign police also say this vehicle was reported as being at a bank in Savoy at about 2:54 p.m., and at a bank on South Prospect Avenue at about 3:10 p.m. Authorities say the vehicle may still be in the Champaign-Urbana area.

If you have any information regarding this stolen vehicle, or the armed robbery at Dotty's Slots and Video Poker, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.