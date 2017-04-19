Effingham police looking for armed robbers

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham police are looking for two armed robbers on the city's northwest side.

Witnesses tell WAND News that Effingham police officers are looking for two people who robbed Prime Sole, a business in the 1700 block of Avenue of Mid-America.

Witnesses also say police are looking for a silver car with yellow license plates. Calls to the Effingham Police Department for comment on this situation have not yet been returned.