P.A.D.S. breaks ground on new homeless shelter

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Construction will soon begin on a new homeless shelter in Mattoon.

City officials gathered to break ground for the new Mattoon Area P.A.D.S. homeless shelter and community kitchen on Wednesday afternoon. The new shelter will be located at 1812 Western Avenue, and will feature a pantry, kitchen, separate sleeping areas for men, women, and children, and more.

P.A.D.S. Executive Director Michael Sopka says, "As the only family shelter in our area I am excited of what the new facility will be able to offer for those we serve."

The new facility is funded through the Haven of Hope Campaign, which is still collecting donations to build and furnish the building. Officials say they hope to complete construction by the end of the year.