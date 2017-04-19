Congressmen tour Route 66

LINCOLN, Ill (WAND)- Route 66 is a part of American History that passes right through Central Illinois.

"We grew up around Route 66. We take for granted what it means to our nation and our nation's history and the millions in economic impact that is part of Route 66 right here in Central Illinois needs to be highlighted." said Representative Rodney Davis, (R-13th District).

Congressmen Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis hit the road for a tour of Route 66, helping to bring attention the historic route.

"People sometimes forget about Route 66 and the history, and as we approach the centennial of Route 66, in 2026 will be the 100th anniversary of that. We want to continue to talk about that and promote it." said Representative Darin LaHood, (R-18th District).

The two day tour hit several spots throughout Central Illinois, taking time to meet with the members of the communities and take in the attractions.

"Those communities are bringing in millions upon millions of dollars just because of tourism and people coming from all over the globe, to take this route from Chicago to California." said Rep. Davis. "The history of route 66 lives on in our local communities and that's why they are so important."

"The more we can promote this, the better. It's going to be for communities like Lincoln, Atlanta, Springfield. and Bloomington-Normal" said Rep. LaHood.

State Representatives Tim Butler, (R-Springfield), and Avery Bourne, (R-Litchfield), joined the tour as well as local mayors.

Representatives Davis and LaHood have introduced legislation to establish a commission to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Route 66 and establish the route as a National Historic Trail.

Wednesday's tour included stops at Jungle Jim's Cafe in Springfield, The Rail-Splitter Covered Wagon in Lincoln, The Palms Cafe in Atlanta and the McLean County's Historic Route 66 Bike Trail in Towanda.