Knitting Challenge: Gordon Voit goes head-to-head with the loom

DECATUR -- A pile of brightly colored hats sits in the middle of the table. Delicate hooks pull yarn over plastic looms. In between the table is the kind of guffaw you'd only get among friends who know each other's business.



The Stitches of Love club is the soil in which that guffaw grows. It comprises the ladies of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, who come together twice a month to visit, stitch and pad the pile of brightly colored hats -- which are then donated to charities across Decatur.



Club member Debbie Roberts extended an invite to WAND's Gordon Voit after he cracked a joke during a broadcast about taking up knitting to fill the void left by high school basketball ending.



Click the video above to get an inside peek at the joviality of the Stitches of Love group plus a blow-by-blow recap of Gordon's knitting exploits!



