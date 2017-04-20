Multiple shootings reported in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Danville are investigating two separate shooting reports from Wednesday evening.

The first shooting happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of Harmon Street. Police say a 20-year-old man was injured during the shooting. Witnesses said a black or silver colored vehicle was seen in the area during the shooting.

The victim is expected to be OK.

In the second shooting, police responded to the area of Main and State streets just after 6:45 p.m. Witnesses told police they saw a blue colored vehicle in the area before shots rang out. The vehicle took off south on State Street.

No one was injured in the second shooting.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shootings should contact police at 217-431-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 446-TIPS.