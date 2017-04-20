Adopt-A-Highway volunteers honored

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Transportation honored thousands of volunteers for their work on the Adopt-A-Highway program.

The program started more than 20 years ago, in 1996, since then over 1,000 volunteer organizers have helped to maintain 2,500 miles of state highways.

On Thursday, IDOT recognized the longtime volunteers and highlighted the agency’s commitment to keeping the roads clean. 143 groups were honored for continuing the program since the first year. They have provided an estimated combined 20,000 volunteer hours to the state.

For more information on Adopt-A-Highway, click here. To view the full list of those honored, click here.