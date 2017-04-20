Effingham police looking for Prime Sole robbery suspects

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating an armed robbery from Wednesday afternoon at Prime Sole.

According to police, two black males entered the store and stole clothing. The two men were asked to return the items, that’s when one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired at the employee.

The suspects fled in a newer model Hyundai Santa Fe with Kansas plates. They left the parking lot heading east.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Detective Ebbert at 347-0771 or Crime Stoppers at 347-TIPS.