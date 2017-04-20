Local deaths linked to drug for large animals

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A dangerous drug is showing up in Sangamon County.

The Sangamon County Coroner tells WAND News her office has confirmed Carfentanil in two recent toxicology reports from overdose cases.

Carfentanil is an opioid analgesic used on large animals. It is not approved for human use. It is estimated to be approximately 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. In mid-2016 carfentanil appeared in the illicit drug market, usually mixed with heroin, fentanyl or another opioid compound. Its effects include analgesia and central nervous system depression

There have been numerous deaths across the country from this drug. Coroner Cinda Edwards says, "The lifesaving administration of Narcan to a person overdosing on an opiate will most likely be ineffective if Carfentanil is present in their system. The opiate crisis has been widely reported and discussed among Law Enforcement, Medical personnel, Addiction rehabilitation facilities, EMS and first responders. "

Sangamon County has already seen just under 20 overdoses in 2017.

"We see many families torn apart by this addiction and the use of carfentanil is yet another twist in the treacherous path of opiate addiction. ", Edwards says.