Digital Media Producer

WAND-TV, the most watched station in Central Illinois, is looking for the next superstar multi-media web producer.

You must be energetic, a self-starter and have your finger on the pulse of what people are talking about. Our ideal candidate will be creative, energetic and willing to learn.

WAND is a close-knit crew so candidate must be a team player who can multi-task under deadline and work a flexible schedule.

WAND-TV is the perfect place to build a solid career. Decatur is centrally located in a tri-phenated market with the Illinois capital to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.

Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago or St. Louis or Indianapolis.

Please rush your resume to Aaron Vogel, News Director, Aaron.vogel@wandtv.com or Morgan Trump, Assistant News Director: Morgan.Trump@wandtv.com.



WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.