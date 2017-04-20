SUV, motorcyclist collide on 22nd Street

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A crash on Decatur's northeast side on Thursday sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of North 22nd Street. Police say the crash was between a SUV and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. Police don't believe his injuries were life threatening.

A driver was cited with improper lane usage.