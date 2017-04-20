Cause of auto body fire still under investigation

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Fire officials were still working to determine the cause of an Auto body fire that broke out on Wednesday.

The Lincoln Fire Department said the fire that started at Treu Body Works is believed to be accidental.

One person was seriously injured in the fire and was taken to Memorial Medical Center's burn unit. A fire fighter was treated and released for heat exhaustion.

Multiple fire departments were called to help the Lincoln Fire Department put out the flames.