New shelter helping veterans get back on their feet

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Veterans have a new place to call home in Danville thanks to Mercy Housing Lakefront.

The new shelter, The Cannon Place, was unveiled to the public on Thursday afternoon. The shelter has 65 units for homeless and at risk veterans and their families. Apartments are fully furnished and residents can use laundry facilities, a fitness center, computer center and a community event room.

Veterans will also have access to service-based amenities such as health care, job training and counseling through the VA and Danville Area Community College.

The new complex cost around $17.5 million to build.