Cause released for Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The cause of a house fire from Tuesday has been released by the Decatur Fire Inspector.

According to the fire inspector, the fire started in the basement of a home on Leafland Avenue. Wiring in the ceiling was to blame for sparking the fire.

The fire department responded to the area of North Van Dyke Street and West Leafland Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. One person was taken from the scene, but is expected to be OK. Unfortunately several animals were trapped in the home.

Officials say the residents tried to fight the fire before exiting the home.

Crews were battling the flames for hours until being able to finally get the flames contained. The inspector said the layout of the home played a role in fighting the fire.