St. Anthony stars Keller, Slaughter sign with Notre Dame, Illinois

EFFINGHAM -- It was a banner day for St. Anthony athletics Thursday, as two of its top seniors made their college decisions official.

Long distance star Anna Sophia Keller signed with Notre Dame, and pole vault state champion Kristin Slaughter signed with Illinois. Family, friends, and coaches were on hand during the special signing ceremony.

Keller has won nine state titles (four in cross country, five in track) during her high school career. Slaughter won the pole vault state title last season.

Click the video above to hear from Keller and Slaughter at their signing ceremony!