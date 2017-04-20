HSHS St. John's Children Hospital mascot vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS Saint John's Children Hospital Mascot Election is down to two.

The Mascot choices have been narrowed after an internal primary election with four mascot candidates that included voting by system employees, board members, and patients.

The two final candidate Mascots were unveiled Thursday. They are C.J. and Joey (Kangaroos) and Dr. Felix and Felicia Fox. HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital also unveiled a new logo.

To vote for your choice as the final two Mascots visit their website you can also find them on the hospital Facebook page.