Illinois State to debut multi-headed RB monster in Spring Game

NORMAL -- Illinois State loses its top two rushers this season, but the Redbirds will line up in Saturday's spring scrimmage with a stable of backs that head coach Brock Spack calls deeper than the groups he worked with at Purdue.



Sophomore James Robinson is the leading returning rusher with 322 yards on 63 carries (5.1 yards per carry) and two rushing touchdowns. He will be joined by a handful of promising newcomers, including redshirt freshmen Artiss Henderson, who Spack says might be the fastest of the group at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds, and 245-pounder Jordan Birch. The group also welcomes sophomore transfer Markel Smith, a St. Louis native who rushed for over 900 yards as a true freshman at D-II Central Missouri before transferring. Junior Hasan Muhammad-Rogers will provide depth, as will maybe the most intriguing member of the group in Missouri transfer Ryan Williams, a 6-foot, 180 pound sophomore who picked up 51 yards on 9 carries in his one appearance for the Tigers as a freshman. He has yet to join the program, but will be in Normal by the time fall camp rolls around.



Last season Illinois State finished fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference in yards per carry (4.4) and fifth in rushing yards per game (156.8).



The group (minus Williams) will make its debut at the annual Spring Showcase game, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Hancock Stadium. Fans are invited to attend.



Click the video above to hear from head coach Brock Spack and quarterback Jake Kolbe on how the group of backs stacks up.