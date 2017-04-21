Suicide prevention forum planned Wednesday

WAND and the Decatur Public Schools are hosting a public forum on suicide prevention next week.

The presentation, called Talk Saves Lives, is a "community-based presentation that covers the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention and what people can do to fight suicide," according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at MacArthur High School in Decatur and will also be live streamed through Wand's website and Facebook page.

Wednesday's presentation will feature Dr. Rick Kirchhoff, a former Army helicopter pilot and dentist who has lost family members to suicide.

"The emotional roller-coaster at that time was immense, and I realized that going through that, I had to do something to both prevent suicide and help others," said Kirchhoff, who has since worked extensively with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Brooke Harris, a SAMHSA project manager for the Decatur district, encourages anyone to attend.

"Teachers, administrators, pastors, youth leaders, anyone that talks or interacts with other human beings ... I think this is a good event for you to attend," Harris said.

Harris also said mental health counselors will be on hand during and after the presentation.