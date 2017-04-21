SWAT called out to Urbana home to arrest 2

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Two wanted suspects are off the streets after SWAT officers were called out on Thursday evening.

Officers from Urbana and Champaign attempted to stop a subject who was wanted on several warrants in Champaign County. The officers approached two people in the 1100 block of West Church Street. Both ran into a home and refused to come out.

The Metro SWAT team was called to the home to execute a search warrant. It took over an hour until the subjects came out of the home.

Police arrested 30-year-old Robert Ellis Moore and 23-year-old Jansen Jerae McNeal. Moore was arrested for aggravated battery and armed habitual criminal and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. McNeal was arrested for a pending investigation in Champaign. His charges included, domestic battery, interfering with reporting domestic violence and unlawful restraint. The investigation was on going on Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.