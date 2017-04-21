Baby being treated for 'shaken baby syndrome,' mother arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 5-month-old child is being treated for "shaken baby syndrome" and a mother is under arrest.

Decatur police say they were notified that a 5-month-old child was transferred from St. Mary's Hospital to St. Johns Hospital on Thursday. Medical staff told police that the child's injuries were consistent with "shaken baby syndrome."

Police arrested the infant's mother Kenisha Q. Ray. She was preliminarily charged with aggravated battery.

The child is expected to survive their injuries, according to police.

No other information has been released by Decatur police.