Red-hot Flaming Hearts off to best start in Fleener Era

EFFINGHAM -- The Flaming Hearts have been on fire, ripping off 13 straight wins to start the season.

Head coach Chris Fleener says it's the best start they've ever had in his 18 years at the helm. But the team knows its only that -- a start.

Noah Newman takes us inside practice with a look at the team's lofty goals -- click the video above to watch!

