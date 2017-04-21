Baby Talk provides parenting tips

Decatur- A mother is behind bars after police say she severely injured her baby. This is the third case of child abuse in central Illinois this year. Police arrested 18-year-old Kenisha Ray after medical personal told police the child had injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

“You know, their babies they don’t know any better,” said Sergeant Steven Carroll of the Decatur police department with a tear in his eye.

It's emotional time for law enforcement in central Illinois. Three separate child abuse cases have taken place in the month of April two resulting in death.

"A 5-month-old infant that is a Decatur resident was taken to St. Mary’s hospital, later taken to St. Johns with injuries that were consistent with being a battered,” says Sergeant Carroll. “The child is still alive and medical tests are ongoing to determine how significant the injuries are."

While Kenisha Ray's child is expected to survive. Representatives at Baby Talk say child abuse is a crime committed to often.

"Parents sometimes don't understand their own vulnerability or how close they might be to losing control,” says Cindy Bardeleben Director of local programming for Baby Talk.

April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month, a time when Baby Talk works to build relationships with at risk families.

'It's very difficult and it's a tragedy for families of course but also to our community when child abuse happens,” added Cindy. “We really focus on how we can support families during the time of parenting.”

Baby Talk provides service to help parents, like at home visits and parenting classes.

"We want parents to know that they're not alone we never want a parent to parent in isolation," stated Cindy.

They also provide resources for parents to help give them the things they need.

" We want parents to know that when they are in need, they can reach out to us at Baby Talk,” added Cindy. “We also want them to know that they can reach out to someone else in the community who we might refer them to, so they can get the resources that they need."

For more information on the services Baby Talk offers you can visit their website or call 217-475-2234 for more information.