Monty Wilson, Jr. makes Decatur proud with push for pros

Posted:
Monty Wilson, Jr. is working out in Decatur as he plans his next move to play professionally overseas. Monty Wilson, Jr. is working out in Decatur as he plans his next move to play professionally overseas.

DECATUR -- Former MacArthur star Monty Wilson, Jr. is training at the SkyWalker Complex in the Soy City each day, plotting his next move.

The national title-winning former Georgetown (Kentucky) guard is polishing his famous long-range shot and courting options for professional leagues overseas. He has experience playing in Montenegro, and recently courted an offer from a Brazilian team before backing off.

Hear what's next for the Decatur native by clicking the video above.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps