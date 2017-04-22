Thousands running in Illinois Marathon

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Thousands of people have gathered in Champaign Saturday morning to participate in the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon.

The race, which began at 7:03 a.m., tests the endurance of participants as they make their way through Urbana, Champaign, and the University of Illinois before crossing the finish line inside Memorial Stadium.

Illinois Marathon Director Jan Seeley tells WAND News that the number of participants for this year's event was just under 18,000 at last count, with the final numbers available at a later date.

For more information about the Illinois Marathon, click here.