Goodwill helping residents recycle old, broken electronics

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois residents needing to dispose of unwanted electronics are invited to attend one of three recycling event being held on April 22.

The events, hosted through a partnership between Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries and Dell, are being held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the following locations:

- 912 West Anthony, Champaign

- 1205 West Morton, Jacksonville

- 2001 Wabash, Springfield

Accepted recyclable items include old and broken computers, computer peripherals, cell phones, stereo equipment, printers, faxes, VCRs, DVD players, and older CRT computer monitors. However, televisions will not be accepted due to the toxic levels of mercury and lead in their components. If you are donating computers, you are asked to remove personal data from the hard drive or other storage media prior to donating.

Individuals who donate items will receive receipts for tax purposes, and volunteers will assist in removing the items from residents' cars. All donated items will be recycled by Dell Reconnect.

For more information about Land of Lincoln Goodwill, click here.