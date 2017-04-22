Scovill Zoo celebrating Earth Day, World Penguin Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Scovill Zoo is celebrating Earth Day and World Penguin Day with special presentations, activities, and more on April 22.

Scovill Zoo officials say visitors will be able to learn more about conservation efforts they can do at home, such as composting, recycling, and building rain gardens. Additionally, visitors can enjoy presentations from zoo keepers about the facility's Humboldt penguins.

The special events will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., with admission open until 5 p.m. For more information about this event, or other programs held at Scovill Zoo, call (217) 421-7435.