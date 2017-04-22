1 dead, 1 injured in deadly Macoupin County crash

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one man is dead after a Friday afternoon two-vehicle crash in northern Macoupin County.

ISP officials say the crash happened near the intersection of Farmersville Road and Kimes Road at about 2:42 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, troopers say a 2003 Chrysler Van was traveling east on Farmersville Road when it left the road to the right, came back onto the roadway, crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Impala head on.

Authorities say the driver of the van was taken to Memorial Medical Center, and is currently listed in critical condition. Troopers say the driver of the Impala, identified as 68-year-old Randy Upp, was airlifted to St. John's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

ISP officials say charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

This crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police.