ISP focusing on distracted driving violations

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say they will be increasing efforts to catch distracted driving law violations during Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week, beginning April 24.

From April 24 through April 28, ISP Troopers will be giving special attention to distracted driving law violations. Officials say motorists need to be aware of the laws, not only to avoid receiving a ticket, but to also avoid causing injuries or fatalities. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says distracted driving causes more than one million crashes and costs drivers nearly $40 billion every year.

Troopers say the use of wireless telephones while driving in a school or construction zone is prohibited, and the use of electronic devices to send or read texts, emails, or access internet sites while driving is also prohibited. Initial violations cost $120, but increase with multiple violations or if the violation happens in a work or school zone.